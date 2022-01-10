The pilot of a Cessna plane had to make an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon because the engines had failed. Video footage shows how police officers drag the bloodied pilot out of the plane. Shortly after the pilot is brought to safety, the plane is rammed by a train. The images, from the bodycam of an officer, show that nothing remains of the single-person aircraft after the head-on collision.
The pilot has been taken to hospital and is in stable health. There have been no further injuries. The police officers have been praised on Twitter for their ‘courage’ and ‘quick response’ by the local police department.
