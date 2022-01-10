Kefalonia Anna Pollatou Airport in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Scenic Routes – third-party developer – announced that the airport Kefalonia Anna Pollatou (LGKF), Greece, will arrive in Microsoft Flight Simulator. You can see an image above. In addition, new images of the airport were shared by SimNord Sønderborg, which you can see below.

Speaking of the Kefalonia Anna Pollatou, Scenic Routes said, “This airport has always been under-supported in the flight simulator community and it was time it had the coverage it deserved and needed. The new terminal will be present inside and out, along with our hyper-realistic reproduction of the external terrain. You will feel every bit of this historic airport (and all its inconsistencies). ”

Here are all the images of Kefalonia. Scenic Routes had also already built the excellent Ljubljana Airport. The release date for this new airport is generic for now, but the team hopes to be ready by the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

Finally, SimNord shared a whole series of images from the Sønderborg, precisely of the neighboring areas, including the Alssund Bridge.

Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to evolve, therefore, also thanks to the support of third-party developers. Finally, here are also the Milan Malpensa and Cuneo Levaldigi airports.