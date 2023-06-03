At least 233 people died and another 900 were injured in eastern India after Friday a passenger train derailed and several wagons that overturned were hit by another train traveling in the opposite direction, according to the latest data from local authorities.

The accident took place around 7:20 p.m. local time. (13.50 GMT), in the vicinity of the station in the town of Bahanaga, in the state of Odisha, where rescue teams continue to work quickly to help the possible injured who are still in the place.

The accident occurred when a first passenger train covering the route between the cities of Shalimar, in Calcutta, and Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, derailed, after which a second train that was moving from Yeswanthpur, in Bangalore , to Howrah, in Calcutta, collided with it, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The number of victims is increasing as the hours pass and the latest report from the authorities of the state of Odisha, collected by the Indian agency PTI, brings the death toll to 233.

The head of the Government of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, in charge of directing the operations, announced a day of mourning this Saturday for the tragic accident, while the authorities fear that the death toll will increase.

The numbers may continue to rise.

Images of the accident show fifteen wagons overturned on the tracks, with the rescue teams trying to cut the wagons to be able to penetrate them and help the people who are still trapped inside.

In 2020 there were 13,018 accidents in India.

The Ministry of Railways canceled more than a dozen trains that covered the damaged section and has diverted the route of several, while Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation of more than $12,000 for those killed, some $2,500 for the seriously injured and $606 for those with minor injuries.

This is the worst rail accident to hit India in the last decadethat although she is used to experiencing this type of accident, they are not usually so deadly.

According to the latest report from India’s National Crime Recording Bureau (NCRB), there were 13,018 accidents in 2020, killing 11,986 people and injuring 11,127 others, with collisions being the cause of 70% of accidents.

The Indian railway network is, with a length of 68,000 kilometers, the fourth in length in the world, behind the United States, Russia and China, it has some 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations throughout the country, and transports some 23 million passengers daily. passengers.

🇮🇳| 50 people die when a passenger train and a cargo train collide. Another 170 were injured during an accident in India in the city of Balasore. pic.twitter.com/aKw3ZfNysU – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) June 2, 2023

EFE

