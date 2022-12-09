Another of the big leaks that took place from The Game Awards was the release date of Street Fighter 6. In this way, once Capcom made an appearance on stage, everyone knew exactly what it was going to reveal. Thus, it has been confirmed that Street Fighter 6 It will hit the market on June 2 of next year.

The new look is focused on the different game modes, as well as the single player section, which will give us the opportunity to visit different parts of the world. With this, Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP were confirmed as DLC characters.

Street Fighter 6 It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on June 2, 2023.

Via: The Game Awards.