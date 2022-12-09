By the end of the December long weekend, rain and cold are expected, so a good time for these days could be to stay at home to enjoy the new series that are coming to digital platforms from the sofa or catch up on those that we have pending. see for a long time

Comedy is intertwined with drama among the novelties that land in the catalogs, where the second season of ‘Money Heist: Korea’ stands out, which is coming to Netflix, the new episodes of ‘Little America’ on Apple+ and the premiere of the haunting ‘Moloch’ in Dark.

1 Amazon Prime Video, December 8 ‘The Bad Guy’



In a comedy key, the series ‘The Bad Guy’ arrives on Amazon Prime Video. This Italian fiction centers on a Sicilian prosecutor named Nino Scotellaro who dedicated his entire life to fighting the mafia, and now he is charged and convicted for being a mafioso himself.

The cast of ‘The Bad Guy’ is led by Luigi Lo Cascio in the role of the prosecutor. They accompany him completing the cast Claudia Pandolfi, Alfio Sorbello and Simone Bonelli.

two HBO Max, December 8 ‘The Outlaws’ (season 2)



New chapters of ‘The Outlaws’ are available from this Thursday on HBO Max. The dramatic comedy follows seven strangers forced to serve a community service sentence in Bristol. As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their private lives, the protagonists must band together to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang.

It is created by Elgin James and Stephen Merchant and directed by Merchant and John Butler.

3 Netflix, December 9 ‘cat’



Netflix premieres this series that follows in the footsteps of a former police informer who, using a false identity, must infiltrate a drug trafficking organization. Without expecting it, he will discover something related to his dark past.

The series, originally from India, is directed by Rupinder Chahal, Balwinder Singh Janjua and Jimmy Singh. It stars Randeep Hooda.

4 Dark, December 9 ‘Moloch’



This Friday, December 9, Dark premieres exclusively and with a double episode the Franco-Belgian series ‘Moloch’. In a port city several people are randomly burned. Suicide? Murder? Natural phenomenon? To investigate it, a young journalist and a brilliant psychiatrist embark on a terrifying journey into their deepest feelings to get to the truth.

This disturbing thriller was awarded at the Cannes Series Festival.

5 Netflix, December 9 ‘How to destroy Christmas’ (season 3)



On these dates, Christmas productions begin to take over the news on digital platforms. Netflix premieres the third season of the South African comedy ‘How to kill Christmas: the wedding’. Tumi comes home for Christmas and manages to ruin her younger sister’s wedding plans. In this new installment, she must fix things before it’s too late.

Created by the Ramaphakela brothers (‘Seriously Single’), the fiction stars Thando Thabethe and Busisiwe Lurayi.

6 Netflix, December 9 ‘The paper house: Korea’ (season 2)



And from comedy to action. The second season of the Korean version of ‘La casa de papel’ also premieres on Netflix, which comes with a new batch of six episodes.

The action begins at a time when North and South Korea are on the brink of peaceful reunification after nearly 80 years of division. As nations prepare to print a new common currency, robbers plan a major heist. Commanding the plan is the brilliant strategist known as The Professor, who assembles a complex group of top-tier thieves to steal the new currency.

Álex Pina, creator of the original series, is executive producer of this Korean adaptation.

7 Apple+, December 9 ‘Little America’ (season 2)



Apple+ premieres the second season of this series inspired by the true stories of Epic Magazine. The second season tells eight stories inspired by real people from around the world. Among them is the life of a Belizean woman who works for a family of Hasidic Jews in New York or a Korean man who makes hats for the black churches of Detroit in the 1980s.

8 HBO Max, December 9 ‘Doom Patrol’ (season 4)



DC’s team of quirky superheroes returns with the fourth season of ‘Doom Patrol’. HBO Max premieres new chapters in which the team will unexpectedly travel to the future to find an unpleasant surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all what is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

Created by Jeremy Carver and based on Grant Morrison’s DC comics, the fiction features Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby in its cast.

and next week



9 Fox, December 12 ‘New Amsterdam’ (last season)



The New Amsterdam hospital closes its doors in its fifth season. Based on the memoirs of Dr. Eric Manheimer, the series tells the story of Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, overcoming himself to get the oldest public hospital in the US back up and running.

The last 13 episodes of the series that air now will bring the story to an end.

10 Disney+, December 14 ‘The Quest: Beyond the Story’



Disney continues to expand its franchises with sequels or spinoffs, and that is the case with ‘The Search: Beyond History’, a continuation of the famous film saga starring Nicolas Cage. The series follows the adventure of a young explorer, Jess Venezuela, as she explores the world, discovers her family’s past, and tries to recover a treasure lost over the years.

It opens on December 14.

Plus



‘The pact’ (season 2)

HBO MAX: When Jack, the head of a brewery, is found dead, a series of events forces his four employees to make a pact and hide a secret that will change their lives forever. The new chapters arrive on December 12.

‘glitter’

Netflix: This story set in 1976 opens on December 14, in the Polish city of Sopot, where three brave women face social and political changes while seeking freedom, economic independence and love.

‘The Villazimars’

Netflix: In Colombia, in the 19th century, three sisters from high society work as spies to help the rebels against Spanish rule and bring justice for the death of their mother. It opens on December 14.