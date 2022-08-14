Sonora.- During the dawn this Sunday the rollover of a car on the peripheral which left five young people dead Y two injured in the city of Walnuts, Sonora.

The report of the accident was around 03:19 hours, on the Luis Donaldo Colosio road axis, almost at the intersection of Pueblitos, in the Obrera neighborhood.

Through Municipal Traffic personnel, of the Municipal Public Security, it was announced that a Hummer H3 car, model 2006, crashed into a fixed object and ended up tipping overafter the driver lost control of the unit for unknown reasons, although it is suspected that could have been speeding what caused the incident.

Erika Vanessa, 20, Shamira Guadalupe, 20, Yimerlin Yocelin, 20, Kevin Alan, 18, and Diego Enrique, 23, died at the scene. For their part, the driver Luis Alfonso and the co-pilot, unidentified They were seriously injured and received medical attention.

Personnel from Forensic Medical Services, from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, attended the scene, who carried out the lifting of the bodies for the corresponding procedures. Also, the Municipal Police has arrested driver.