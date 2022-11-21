Querétaro, Querétaro.- Tragic accident was registered during the early this Sunday morning on the highway that connects to Querétaro with San Luis Potosí, which left three people dead and two more with injuriesthe Queretaro authorities reported.

According to the information, the events occurred at the height of the Queretaro Industrial Park within the metropolitan area, towards the center of Queretaro, where a pick up truck and a heavy truck were involved.

It would be the private truck that was driving at excessive speed and without cautionwhich caused it to hit the back of the truck with a dry box, leaving the crew members of the truck pressed between the irons.

Paramedics and a rescue team arrived at the site after the report that was made to the emergency number 911, where the death of three of the crew members of the truck was confirmed while two other people received first aid.

For their part, the members of the National Guard Roads division were in charge of taking notice of the facts, in addition to deciding the total closure of the road to attend to the cleaning work, although it generated a significant vehicular load.

Once the victims were confirmed deadforensic experts arrived at the place who extracted the bodies to carry out their legal removal, with the help of the fire department that also served in the area.

The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where law autopsies will be performed and learn more about the reasons that led to the tragic accident and determine responsibilities.

Until now identity unknown of the victims and if they were originally from Querétaro or some other place, so it will be until in the near future when the authorities provide more information about the accident.