British mercenary named Sharif in an interview Bild complained about the experience in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the lack of assistance to the wounded in battle.

According to a native of Bristol, four weeks ago he was seriously injured in battles in the Kherson region, when his unit was ambushed. Sharif said that the Ukrainian troops are “completely on their own” without painkillers and without supplies.

“There is neither a helicopter nor a special unit to pull people out of there,” said the mercenary, whom his colleagues had to carry out of the battlefield.

“The pain was unbearable, it pierced my entire body. I lay face down in the dirt. (…) This is a war of attrition. And it’s so terrible, ”concluded the Briton.

