Sports Tolima and Colombian soccer are in mourning, after learning of the tragic death of a fan of the ibagué

According to the city media, Flor Alejandra Rivera Suarez got up very early on Sunday to head to Manizales for the game this Monday between Once Caldas and Tolima.

harsh story

She chose, as was traditional for her and other fans of the ‘pijao’ cast, the decision to ride a tractor-trailer.

Rivera, 17, lost his balance when his “transport” was traveling on the road between Honda and Fresno on asphalt.

The fans who were with her recounted the hard moment and pointed out that they did not have time to help her, because the same truck ran over her.

“The fan, who lived in a neighborhood of the Cinco de Ibagué commune, was used to making this type of trip constantly with fans of the citadel Simón Bolívar, New Castilla, New Combeima, Santander Garden, among other neighborhoods. The last trip he made before this one was to Cartagena during the second week of January,” wrote the newspaper El Nuevo Día.

Sense message

“Today we woke up with the news that one of our members is no longer here. Aleja, who was one of the members who reached all the courts without restrictions to further our name and legacy. The sky is dyed with red wine and gold, one of our most traveled warriors is going to adorn the heavenly tribune. We send a hug of condolence to her family, ”they expressed from the Aguante bar Commune Eight.

The fan’s relatives are in Fresno, a town in northern Tolima, in order to process her transfer to Ibagué.

