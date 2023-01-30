Brazilian President and German Chancellor will meet this Monday (30.jan); it will be the 1st meeting since Lula’s inauguration

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) receives this Monday (30.jan.2023) the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, at the Planalto Palace.

It will be the 1st meeting of the Brazilian chief executive with the German head of government after Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023. Over the weekend, Scholz met with presidents Alberto Fernández (Argentina) and Gabriel Boric (Chile).

The meeting between Lula and Scholz will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: