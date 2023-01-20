English Anton Walkes, defense of charlotte fc 25-year-old, died this Thursday from injuries sustained in a maritime accident in the state of Florida (southeast), reported the North American Soccer League (MLS) and local media.

“MLS is mourning the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, who died Thursday morning after being involved in an accident in South Florida,” the league said in a statement.

Walkes, former player of the Tottenham Hotspur, he was in the Miami area with his Charlotte FC teammates for preseason training.

According to the Local 10 news channel, the defender suffered the accident on Wednesday afternoon when the boat he was driving collided with another near the dock of the Miami Marine Stadium.

sadness

The footballer was found unconscious after the crash and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation by a rescue team before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Walkes “was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous way of life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner, Charlotte FC owner, said in a statement. david tepper.

“He represented Charlotte FC at the highest level both on and off the field.” “There are no words to describe the grief of everyone in MLS following the tragic passing of Anton Walkes,” the league added.

“Anton was a talented and dedicated player, much loved by his teammates and fans.”

Walkes was formed in the lower categories of Tottenham Hotspur and later played for Portsmouth, also in England.

In 2020 he moved to the MLS to join the ranks of the atlanta united. In December 2021, he was recruited by Charlotte FC for that franchise’s debut campaign in the North American league, in which he started 21 of the 23 games played. (Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song ‘solót la lengua’ and gave her away, video)

AFP