It was with great sadness that the world of folk and rock music learned of the passing of David Crosby at the age of 81

The world of world music has just learned the news of the disappearance of one of the greatest ever, David Crosby. The American guitarist and singer-songwriter, twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, passed away at the age of 81 after a very long and prestigious career carried on to the end.

Yesterday, Thursday 19 January, the sad announcement was made by his agent, who, like his wife, recalled Crosby with fine words and asked privacy and respect for the family in these difficult days.

Born in Los Angeles in 1941, David attended drama school as a young man, but soon changed his ways by embarking on a new one in the world of music.

Never a choice was more apt. In 1964, together with Roger McGuinn And Gene Clark began playing in different clubs and the band they created soon took on the moniker of The Byrds.

The harmony between the band members did not last long and Crobsy left the group around 1966. After about a year he met the musicians Stephen Stills And Graham Nash. The three of them gave birth to a new group, to which he also joined shortly after Neil Youngwhich was a stellar success in America and beyond.

In parallel David has released several albums from as well soloist and the mark left by him in the world of folk and rock music will remain indelible forever.

Condolences on the death of David Crosby

The disappearance of the musician has caused sadness to the many fans who continued to follow him and also obviously to his friends and former colleagues. Like Graham Nash, who entrusted social media with a touching farewell message for him:

I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always been important to me and David more than anything was the sheer joy of the music we created together, the sound that we have discovered with each other and the deep friendship we have shared all these long years.