Tragedy on the Gran Sasso: Roman mountaineer falls and dies, save his friend

A mountaineer died on the Gran Sasso after falling while climbing the Corno Piccolo (2,655 metres). The 31-year-old Roman would have fallen for unknown reasons from via Mirca, an extremely difficult stretch. He was on a rope with a friend, also from Rome, who was unharmed.

The companion, convinced at first that his friend was fine, immediately alerted 118. Due to the strong gusts of wind, the helicopter sent a technician from the Alpine and Speleological Rescue down the face, who recovered the mountaineer unharmed, while the other rescuers attempted to carry the body of the mountaineer down to the valley, who had fallen into a niche in the wall below.