In pursuit of a new era in computing, a research group at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering has made a significant breakthrough.

These experts have dedicated themselves to studying the fundamental quantum properties of sound, with the aim of unlocking the potential of phonons and their application in the construction of a quantum computer.

This team’s revolutionary approach lies in splitting phonons in half and entangling them, a process that until now has been limited mainly to photons.

Using “bad” mirrors as beam splitters, the researchers have succeeded in coaxing phonons into a superposition state, where they are reflected and transmitted simultaneously.

The key to this phenomenon lies in the so-called “Hong-Ou-Mandel effect”, which states that if the transmission or reflection of a phonon is detected, the other linked phonon is forced to remain in the same state.

In other words, if a phonon is detected as being transmitted, its counterpart will always be detected in the opposite direction, and vice versa.

The experiment revealed that phonons, like photons, can enter quantum superpositions and be quantum mechanically entangled.

This suggests the possibility of building a phonon-based quantum mechanical computer, which could be incredibly compact and self-contained.

Furthermore, it is speculated that this computer could be built on a chip similar to that of a laptop processor, which would facilitate its implementation and improve phonon-based technologies.

With this discovery, quantum computing takes another step into the future. The promise of exponentially higher performance and processing power than classical computers is now closer to reality.

The study of the quantum properties of sound could open new doors in the field of computing, revolutionizing the way we process and store data.