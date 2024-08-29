A young boy lost his life in the midst of his free time, on vacation, in a moment that should have been one of pure carefreeness.

A turbulent summer season, full of truly alarming episodes around Italy among the various sports and tourist facilities. Another tragedy, unfortunately, occurred this summer in a pool where a very young boy, a kid, paid dearly for his free time swimming.

Vincenzo, a little boy of only 13 years old, lost his life this morning, Thursday 29 August, in Padula, in the province of Salerno, while he was in the swimming pool of a farmhouse located in the Pantagone district. Unfortunately it was not possible to help and save him in time.

Despite the timely intervention of the 118 staff, in fact, the rescue operations were unfortunately only useful in declaring the death of the boy near the pool. The cause of death is still under investigation as it is not clear what happened to the 13-year-old who was peacefully in the pool. It is thought that it could have been a sudden illness or an accident.

At the moment it is not clear who Vincenzo was with, since his family members arrived on site only later. It is impossible for the family members who reached the scene to see their child still alive. rescue moments after the boy was recovered.

The investigationsentrusted to the Carabinieri of the Sala Consilina Company on behalf of the Lagonegro (Potenza) Prosecutor’s Office, are underway to shed light on the incident. “We are deeply shocked and saddened. […] On the day of the funeral, I will proclaim a day of mourning for the city,” declared Giuseppe Rinaldi, mayor of Montesano sulla Marcellana, the municipality in the Salerno area where the victim of this tragedy lived.

The mayor of Padula, Michela Ciminowho immediately intervened on the scene of the tragedy together with the municipal police, confirmed to ANSA: “The carabinieri have requested all the technical documentation relating to the structure, in particular regarding the swimming pool. From the first checks, it seems that everything is in compliance with the regulations”.

