Ferrari has important news in Italy

As our Federico Albano pointed out, it is not usual to bring important innovations in terms of updates to Monza on a track that is more unique than rare in the calendar in light of the average speed that leads the teams to bring the lowest-load wings available. Ferrarihowever, in Italy it presents important updates on the SF-24 designed to try to resolve the side effects – the bouncing – that emerged in conjunction with the subsequent updates (those of Barcelona) to those brought to Imola.

The team principal Frederic Vasseur in the press conference he explained that the aim of these updates is to solve the bouncing, but that Monza is not the right place to find out if the objective has actually been achieved or not: “The update we made to the floor is to solve the bouncing, but Monza is not the best track to understand if we have succeeded also because here we run with an extreme setting in terms of wings”.

In general, regarding the topic of updates, Vasseur stressed that we must remain calm in terms of expectations: “There are no upgrades that turn a car around and are worth three tenths – he added – just look at what is happening not only to us, but also to the other teams. We stay focused on ourselves, sometimes when a team brings updates in the immediate there are no results, but then they start to show in the next race. The rules have been stable for three years and we have all reached the performance asymptote, trying to increase the aerodynamic load somewhere can have unwanted effects in other areas of the car”.