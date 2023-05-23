The police and members of the relief corps found the lifeless body of the soccer player David García Mitogo in the Avia river, in Galicia, Spain.

The player had disappeared since last Thursday and left some traces of what was going to happen.

(Piqué: the ‘ace’ that he has kept secret in case he has to sue Shakira) (Mourning in sports: national karate champion dies executed by hanging in Iran)

Tracks?

According to the Ourense newspaper ‘La Región’, the GES (Supramunicipal Emergencies Group) he took charge of the search for the player and found him in the river.

Mitogo played with Equatorial Guinea and this season he defended the colors of the Atlético Arnoia of Preferentialwith good performance.

‘La Voz de Galicia’ warned that the footballer’s disappearance left several questions. The striker, as it became known, sent some messages that worried family members and teammates.

his trajectory

The first investigations warn that Mitogo left his home in To Arnoia (Ourense), he left the door open and the cell phone was found on one of the bridges over the river that joins Arnoia with Ribadavia.

Once the case is reported, the Civil Guard The search for the footballer began at the mouth of the Avia river in the Miño.

Mitogo was formed in the quarries of La Morenica Sports Club and Ponferradina Sports Society, He reached the for Ponferradina, Teruel, Atlético Bembibre, Vittoriosa Stars, Barco, Compostela, Unionistas, Barco, Arenteiro, Somozas, As Pontes, Sarriana and Atlético Arnoia.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and ‘Kun’ reveal shocking details about the relationship)

The search continues at the mouth of the Avia river for the Atlético Arnoia footballer who disappeared last Thursday. That was where the phone of David Edu García Mitogo, 32, was located, the only clue so far pic.twitter.com/lS0xD6XL9Z – A3Galicia (@Antena3Galicia) May 16, 2023

Sports