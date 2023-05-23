On May 21, the volcanic traffic light of Popocatépetl, in Mexico, increased its intensity to ‘Yellow Phase 3’after the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano increased significantly in the last three days and will cause closures of activities at airports, suspension of face-to-face classes and disproportionate ash fall throughout central Mexico.

In press conferencea, Laura Velázquez, national coordinator of Civil Protection, announced that the coordination process with the Government of the central Mexican state of Puebla to implement actions for prevention, mitigation and preparation of the measures framed in the so-called “Plan Popocatépetl”, by which measures will be taken for the educational and social issue.

When announcing a tour of the three levels of Government this Monday, May 22, he explained that the change from “Yellow Phase 2” to “Yellow Phase 3” is due to the fact that the volcano’s activity ranges from intermediate to high, with growth and destruction of lava domes, persistence of fumaroles, gas and slight fall of ash in nearby areas.

In this sense, it recommended that the Mexican authorities, through their Civil Protection directorates, communicate the situation to the general population, prepare personnel, evacuation teams and shelters.

As well as implement specific measures for the most vulnerable people, implement actions that mitigate the effects of ash fall and fragments, alert air navigation systems and limit access to the volcano over a greater area.

Flights are suspended due to ashes from the Popocatépetl volcano

The International Airports of Mexico City (AICM) and Felipe Ángeles (AIFA) suspended their operations for almost six hours this Saturday in the presence of ash from the Popocatépetl volcano, which forced cleaning work on the slopes.

The AICM issued an announcement on its official Twitter account and noted that the temporary closure began at 4:25 a.m. local time (10:25 a.m. GMT).

After, The airport of the Mexican capital “Benito Juárez” reported that the cessation of activities it would be extended for two more hours, since the delays were headed by revisions and cleaning of runways and taxiways.

However, the closure of operations lasted longer than scheduled and until 10:30 local time (16:30 GMT), six hours after its interruption, it was indicated that operations had resumed.

“After removing the volcanic ash, checking the runways and verifying favorable wind conditions, we resumed takeoff and landing operations starting at 10:00 a.m.,” the air terminal reported.

Aviation companies, such as Aeroméxico, also indicated that their operations were “totally suspended.”

Also, others like Viva Aerobus and Volaris invited their users to take precautions and check the status of their flights on their respective monitoring portals.

“In the event that your flight has been affected due to the closure of operations at the AICM or AIFA, we have created a protection policy,” Aeroméxico added.

The activity of the Popocatepetl volcano, located between the State of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla, has not ceased in recent weeks.

While, this morning, it presented a series of explosions, in addition to the expulsion of incandescent material, causing a rain of ashes.

Government and authorities supervise evacuation route in the Popocatépetl volcano

The State authorities announced the activation of the DN-III Emergency Plan (National Defense III) and suspended face-to-face classes in 40 municipalities.

While the volcanic traffic light alert changed to yellow phase 3, which “does not imply an evacuation of the surrounding municipalities, but an alert so that they are pending the actions to follow in case the activity increases.”

Last Monday, route number 2 called “Paso de Cortés”, located between the municipalities of San Nicolás de la Ranchos, San Pedro Cholula and San Andrés Cholula, belonging to the central Mexican state of Puebla, was reviewed.

This route is one of the most important, because six municipalities are located along its 35 kilometers, including Santiago Xalinzintla, which is the closest to the crater of the colossus, which is where priority attention is arriving.

This day, In addition to handing out face masks to the community’s inhabitants, to protect themselves from volcanic ash, they explained to the population where they would have to evacuate in case of an emergency.

