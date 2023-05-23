Little Clarissa Spadaro was thrown from her mother’s car and hit her head on a sign post

A devastating tragedy took place on Sunday in Cossolnovo, near Vigevano. Clarissa Spadaro, a girl of only 5 years, died following the crash between the car in which she was traveling with her mother and another car. She was thrown out the window, she hit her head against a pole and died shortly after in the hospital.

It ended a terrible weekend as regards the road accidents that took place in Italy, the results of which were dramatic.

On Saturday, in the Caserta area, in two separate accidents Augusto Pedana e Robert DeMicco. They were 38 and 69 years old, respectively, and were an entrepreneur and an Air Force general.

Also on Saturday, in the Foggia area, Patrizia Gambatesa lost her life in an accident. the woman, 42 years old, went off the road and crashed into a rail guard, going out instantly. In the car with her two small children.

Sunday morning, at the gates of They were in forcea daring accident cost the life of a girl of only 5 years, Clarissa Spadaro.

Immense pain for the death of Clarissa Spadaro

The little one was in the car with his mother, a 42-year-old from Cerano and sat in the back seats. The crash between the woman’s car and another car took place in Cossolnovo, at the intersection of via Mentana and via Quarto.

In the impact the little girl was thrown out of the cockpit. After the flight the little one has hit my head on a road sign post and his conditions immediately appeared critical.

Transported to the hospital in Vigevano, Clarissa it went out shortly after his arrival.

Huge pain throughout the community Cossolnovo. Luigi Parolo, mayor, issued a touching message of condolence:

Now is the time for silence. Any word, any comment right now would be absolutely out of place. As a community we are appalled and deeply appalled by this. I think I can speak on behalf of all my fellow citizens and express my closeness to the little girl’s family.

The findings carried out by the local police will try to clarify the dynamics of the accident. According to what emerged, it would seem that the rear window was open and the little girl would have come out of there.