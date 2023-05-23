According to statistics from the US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, in 2019, Colombia was the second country in Latin America with the highest percentage of applications for visa denied with a percentage of 41.9%.

The only country that was ahead was Venezuela with 59.5%, which means that six out of ten people were not allowed access to the North American country.

The reasons may be various, but this result means that at the time of presenting the interview or carrying out the process, the consular officer does not believe that the applicant is fit or trustworthy to enter the United States.

One of the most important moments and for many the most intimidating is the interview, because users consider that at this point almost the entire possibility of obtaining the visa is at stake.

Frequently asked questions in the visa interview

– Where in the United States do you travel?

– What is the purpose of your trip?

– How long will your stay be and when do you plan to leave?

– With whom do you travel?

– Where he works? How long have you been working there and what activities do you do?

– Who will pay the expenses of your trip?

– Where will you stay?

– Do you have relatives in the United States?

– Have you traveled or been to the United States before?

