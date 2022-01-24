Tragedy in the Africa Cup: avalanche leaves several dead

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
African soccer cup.
It happened before the game Cameroon vs. Comoros.
January 24, 2022, 06:28 PM
An avalanche outside the Yaoundé stadium, before the match Cameroon-Comoros of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), has caused an undetermined number of “victims”, tournament organizers announced to AFP.
first information
“There were avalanches as happens everywhere when there are large mass movements. We are waiting for reliable information about the victims,” said Abel Mbengué, spokesman for the CAN organizing committee, deploring a “dramatic incident.”
The Cameroonian authorities have not yet responded to AFP’s requests for information.
The African Football Confederation (CAF), which organizes the most important tournament on the African continent, reported for its part the presence of its general secretary “in the hospitals of Yaoundé to be with the victims.”
AFP
