Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tragedy in the Africa Cup: avalanche leaves several dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Africa Cup

African soccer cup.

It happened before the game Cameroon vs. Comoros.

An avalanche outside the Yaoundé stadium, before the match Cameroon-Comoros of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), has caused an undetermined number of “victims”, tournament organizers announced to AFP.

See also  Lippi: "The Super Cup? Inter enchant, but Juve can do everything"

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

first information

“There were avalanches as happens everywhere when there are large mass movements. We are waiting for reliable information about the victims,” ​​said Abel Mbengué, spokesman for the CAN organizing committee, deploring a “dramatic incident.”

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

The Cameroonian authorities have not yet responded to AFP’s requests for information.

The African Football Confederation (CAF), which organizes the most important tournament on the African continent, reported for its part the presence of its general secretary “in the hospitals of Yaoundé to be with the victims.”

AFP

more sports news

-‘I had a difficult moment failing the option against Paraguay’: Valoyes

-It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team

-The League started: the facts and results of the first date

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Tragedy #Africa #Cup #avalanche #leaves #dead

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

It's time for old politicians to return home, says Isabel Allende about Chilean government - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.