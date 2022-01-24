Tragedy in the Africa Cup: avalanche leaves several dead

An avalanche outside the Yaoundé stadium, before the match Cameroon-Comoros of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), has caused an undetermined number of “victims”, tournament organizers announced to AFP.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

first information

“There were avalanches as happens everywhere when there are large mass movements. We are waiting for reliable information about the victims,” ​​said Abel Mbengué, spokesman for the CAN organizing committee, deploring a “dramatic incident.”

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

The Cameroonian authorities have not yet responded to AFP’s requests for information.

The African Football Confederation (CAF), which organizes the most important tournament on the African continent, reported for its part the presence of its general secretary “in the hospitals of Yaoundé to be with the victims.”

AFP

more sports news

-‘I had a difficult moment failing the option against Paraguay’: Valoyes

-It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team

-The League started: the facts and results of the first date