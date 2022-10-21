A giraffe killed a 16-month-old baby after attacking her and her mother on Wednesday in a South African nature reserve. with a luxury lodge and where they live with these mammals, according to police sources.

They were “trampled by a giraffe,” local police said. Despite medical assistance, the little girl died in hospital.

The attack, very rare for the tallest mammal in the world, occurred about 270 km north of the port of Durban, in the Zulu country (east).

How was the attack?

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala told AFP that a 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were attacked on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. GMT in the Kuleni reserve in the Hluhluwe region and were “trampled by a giraffe. ”.

“The 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were at Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe when they were trampled by a giraffe. The girl was taken to the nearest doctor’s room where she died and her mother was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala said.

The girl was taken to a nearby medical clinic “where she died.” Her mother was airlifted by emergency helicopter to the hospital where she was still in critical condition on Thursday.

Giraffes do not usually attack humans. This is why it is believed that the giraffe could have been trying to protect her calf.

The police opened an investigation into the tragic news, in order to clarify the facts surrounding the attack.

Giraffe attacks are very rare.

the place where it happened

The place where the family was staying is called Kuleni Game Park. It is defined on its official site as a center with individually styled, eco-friendly, wood-framed lodges offering absolute luxury in the jungle.

“Kuleni invites you to explore our magnificent property consisting of 4 ecosystems: Virgin Sand Forest, Wetlands, Thorny Scrub and Grassland. Enjoy close encounters with animals as you walk or bike through the many trails,” the website reads.

Also, it explains the meaning of the name “Kuleni”. “It is named after a small hill in the area of ​​the same name. Formerly a cattle farm, the property has been allowed to revert to woodland with much care, love and attention. It is now home to an abundance of wildlife and birds in a beautiful setting to relax and explore,” says the official site.

AFP AND THE NATION (GDA)

GROUP OF AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS

