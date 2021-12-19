Tragedy in Sarezzo, 30-year-old husband and father dies aboard his jeep, ended up in an escarpment: the sad farewell to Raffaele Demasi

Raffaele Demasi he died at the age of 30 after a serious accident with his jeep. He leaves behind his wife and two young children. The tragedy happened in Sarezzo, in the province of Brescia.

The man was traveling with his vehicle a dirt road when, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, he disbanded and has completely lost control of the jeep, to the point of overturning several times and falling into an escarpment.

Raphael was in the company of a friend of his, who is miraculously came out unscathed from the accident. The latter managed to get out of the jeep ea sound the alarm to the rescue. In addition to health workers, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was also requested. The 30-year-old was crushed and the firefighters had to free him, but they quickly realized there was nothing else they could do to save his life.

In fact, once free, 118 could do nothing but record his death on site.

Law enforcement officers immediately got to work trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and understand what made Raffaele Demasi lose control of the jeep.

The news shocked the entire community and all who knew and loved him. Many people clung to the pain of his wife and his two children. The First Citizen also wanted to speak on behalf of the community. These are the words of the Mayor Donatella Ongaro:

There are no words for such a tragedy. Let’s embrace the young man’s family.

Raffaele’s friends also remembered him on social networks by posting a photo of him and greeting him one last time. Someone said they knew those streets like his pockets and to think that he died with his jeep, it hurts even more.