The spread of the Omicron variant in Italy requires a close. New measures will be established by the control room called for December 23 by Prime Minister Draghi. The measures, in all likelihood, will not go into effect at Christmas, but will be adopted for New Year’s and other holidays to follow.

To attend big events or go to crowded places, even those who are vaccinated will need to have a negative swab. It is the measure that the government is expected to approve on Thursday to avoid a surge in infections during the Christmas holidays. It will not be the only one. During the meeting it will be considered to impose the mask outdoors throughout Italy and after New Year’s Eve the extension of the reinforced green pass could take place, with the obligation for all workers. “It was the trade unions who insisted on the mandatory vaccine, I believe they will not object if we ask to be immunized or cured to go to work,” anticipates Minister Renato Brunetta.

In addition to the “strengthened” green pass that certifies recovery or vaccination, to participate in parties in the square, in discos, hotels and public places, the swab must be negative. Also mandatory to go to the stadium.

For cinemas and theaters, the control room will determine whether the test is necessary to enter the cinema and theater, or whether in these places – where seats are assigned and a mask is required – the reinforced green pass is enough. .

Omicron has now been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases doubles in 1.5-3 days in high transmission areas. This was announced by the WHO in a recent update. The organization explains that “Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both” .

“More data is needed to understand the severity profile and how it is affected by vaccination and pre-existing immunity,” the organization added. “Hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa continue to increase – added WHO – and, given the rapidly increasing number of cases, it is possible that many health systems will be quickly overwhelmed”.