A career of Rally disputed in Hungary ended in tragedy after a car left the road and ran over several spectators.

cFour people died and at least seven others were injured. after a car got lost and ran over some people who were on the side. A child had to be urgently transferred to a local health center with a compromised life prognosis.

The tragedy took place this Sunday during the 11th edition of the Esztergom Nyerges Rally competition that took place between the cities of Labatlan and Bajot, near the Danube River in northwest Hungary.

According to witnesses, the white vehicle model Skoda Fabia R5 He turned on his side when he was traveling on the road and a few meters later he crossed to the other side of the road. It was when he overwhelmed the numerous victims.

This is the car from the accident in the Rally. Photo:AFP Share

Numerous ambulances and rescue helicopters traveled to the scene, according to the AFP agency. Among the two most seriously injured was a child who was immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital.

After the accident the race was stopped. The Hungarian Automobile Sports Federation sent its condolences to the families of the victims and indicated that it would cooperate with the judicial authorities to clarify what happened.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident caused by the vehicle driven by pilot János Tóth.

SPORTS

