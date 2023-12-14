Tragedy does not stop haunting Las Nuevas Lomas. In the new episode of 'At the bottom there is room', joel and Patty They got a terrible surprise after the egg that Father Manuel gave them to certify their compatibility before their marriage ended up in the stomachs of 'Pepe' and 'Tito'. The compadres ate the egg after a long day of work, which whetted their appetite and, while they were looking for something to eat, they found 'Luchito' on the dining room table.

It is worth mentioning that, in their desire to take good care of the egg, Joel and Patty decided to give their new 'son' a name, to which, after looking for several options, they named him 'Luchito', after the father of 'Cara de fish', due to its resemblance.

How did Joel and Patty react in 'At the bottom there is room'?

After baptizing the egg and taking a 'selfie' with the whole family, 'Teresita' had the idea of ​​introducing the new member of the Gonzales to Don Gilberto, so they went to look for him at the winery and left 'Luchito' in the table. It was at that moment that they entered 'Pepe' and 'Tito'who made an omelet with Joel and Patty's son.

Upon their return, the proud parents witnessed the horrendous scene, seeing how the compadres devoured their succulent lunch, which plunged them into absolute sadness and caused the 'Fish face' faint in front of everyone.

What happened to Macarena and Mike's egg?

In addition to Joel and Patty, Father Manuel also gave an egg to Macarena and Mike, who immediately committed to the task. They even took care of his little one due to the threat of a slight fever, so they put a cold compress on him so that he can recover.

However, tragedy also haunted their lives, as they left their egg alone for a moment, that's when Claudio He entered his bedroom in order to clean, but he realized that the pin of his shoe was untied, so he sat on the nearest bench, which was precisely where the egg was, which he crushed.

After a long drama, in which they accused Joel and Patty of having stolen her egg, Claudio returned it to Macarena's room, who made the discovery, which left her calmer but guilty at the same time, since it caused the Joel and Patty's second egg cracked.