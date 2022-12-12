Tragedy: boy sticks his head out of the bus window and dies after hitting a pole

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The minor died instantly and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
December 12, 2022, 03:00 PM
A pilgrim boy, who was traveling in a passenger bus, died when he stuck his head out of a window and crashed into a post in the port of Veracruz.
The accident occurred in the streets of the neighborhood Quinta Maria of the municipality of Veracruz, where the child under 7 years old was traveling, together with their relatives, in a bus to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Witnesses revealed that the victim stuck his head out of one of the windows and the truck driver got very close to the sidewalk, which caused the minor’s head to hit a post.
The child died instantly and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
News in development…
THE UNIVERSAL / GDA
December 12, 2022, 03:00 PM
