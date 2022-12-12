Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tragedy: boy sticks his head out of the bus window and dies after hitting a pole

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World
Car accident

Car accident.

Car accident.

The minor died instantly and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A pilgrim boy, who was traveling in a passenger bus, died when he stuck his head out of a window and crashed into a post in the port of Veracruz.

The accident occurred in the streets of the neighborhood Quinta Maria of the municipality of Veracruz, where the child under 7 years old was traveling, together with their relatives, in a bus to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Witnesses revealed that the victim stuck his head out of one of the windows and the truck driver got very close to the sidewalk, which caused the minor’s head to hit a post.

The child died instantly and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

News in development…

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

How to treat an acne breakout after summer vacation

