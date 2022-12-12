At CES 2023, LG will showcase its latest line of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. Equipped with first 240Hz OLED panel in the world, produced exclusively by LG, the new 27-inch and 45-inch models offer a record-breaking response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG), not to mention the superior quality of self-illuminated images, with accurate, true-to-life colors and incredible contrast. Thanks to these cutting-edge technologies, the latest models are able to satisfy all the needs of consumers in terms of gaming monitors.

27-inch OLED gaming monitor with unprecedented speed

The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor delivers the level of performance you need for get the most out of the latest generation of video games; Its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a jaw-dropping 0.03ms response time (GTG), for smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring a vibrant graphics that fully captures the vision of the game developers and the digital artists who made them. Also, the screen Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) makes it easier to view images on the screenallowing you to enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience, regardless of ambient light conditions.

With support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, LG’s 27-inch UltraGear monitor offers a perfect viewing with minimal tearing and lag. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to enjoy the realistic and spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X. The supplied remote also offers quick and easy management of the display as well as the convenience of programmable shortcuts.

Next-level immersion with the 45-inch curved OLED display

Recipient of the CES 2023 Innovation Award, the 45GR95QE is the LG’s first 45-inch curved OLED monitor for gamingwith one screen in 21:9 format and WQHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440). It’s also the first 45-inch display with 800R curvature – an exciting new form factor designed to deliver world-class gaming experiences. The matte OLED panel Antiglare & Low Reflection of the curved UltraGear monitor, certified as a low blue light emitting product by leading global testing organizations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, is less harmful to the eyes than a conventional LED panel, which means you can play for a long time without feel annoyance.

The 45GR95QE’s unique curved OLED panel offers a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, producing brilliant colors, deep blacks, and sharp images that not only bring the on-screen action to life, but also hold the reader’s attention. Like the 27-inch model, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a refresh rate of 240Hz. Harnessing the immense potential of OLED, the 45GR95QE offers total immersion in the game .

“Featuring our industry-leading display technologies, these monitors deliver the speed you need for competitive gaming and image quality that makes everything look more realistic“, he has declared Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and Head of IT Business Unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “As a pioneer in the gaming industry, LG will continue to design entirely new experiences with high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors, available in various sizes and form factors to suit every type of gamer.“.

Visitors to CES 2023, held January 5-8, will be able to experience the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors in booth #15501 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Available for pre-order in the US starting December 12, LG’s new OLED gaming monitors will launch in key markets of North America and Asia in January, in Europe in February and in the Middle East and Latin America in the following months.