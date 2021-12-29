The circulation on dirt roads mountain is forbidden to vehicles fuorroad? It would seem so to read what is reported in the prohibition published in decree of 28 October 2021, Posted in Official Gazette on 1 December 2021 signed by the ministers Stefano Patuanelli (Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies) Dario Franceschini (Culture) e Roberto Cingolani (Ecological Transition).

In fact, from a first reading, the law seems to prohibit circulation a off-road vehicles, enduro motorcycles, quads and bicycles on dirt roads or muleteer. But after the countless protests came the clarification by the Ministry led by Patuanelli, which does not speak of bans but of generic “guidelines” for the Regions.

Traffic prohibited to off-road vehicles and enduro motorcycles

After the initial scare, there is no ban on off-road use of off-road vehicles. In fact, the press release from the Ministry specifies that the matter is under the jurisdiction of Regions and that the Decree of 28 October 2021 contains only the guidelines for the same for the purpose of standardize on a national level the rules referring to the construction methods of the forest roads, that already exist in the singles regional legislation.

In fact, each region and autonomous province already has its own regional law which governs the strictly technical aspects of the road system on dirt roads.

Circulation on dirt roads is decided by the Regions

In the summary table attached to the decree of discord, the “All-wheel drive vehicles” in the main second-level road network ei “Off-road vehicles” in the secondary road system of the “track” category.

Paths and dirt roads, traffic prohibited to off-road vehicles

The decree at the beginning, without the Minister’s specification, had been interpreted as a ban on the practice of off-road vehicles in Italy, with the relative circulation on paths and dirt roads with natural bottom of less than 2.5 meters, if not for work.

It is up to the Regions to legislate on the circulation on forest dirt roads, for off-road vehicles, enduro motorcycles, quads and bicycles

The part of the decree that raised the most concern said that: “Regardless of the title of ownership, the forest and forestry-pastoral viability and the related works as defined in the following art. 3 are prohibited for ordinary transit “.

Driving on dirt roads only for work?

Authorizing the circulation only for work reasons the activity playful off-road vehicle on dirt roads it would have been prohibited, regardless of whether it is motorcycles, quads, 4 × 4s or bicycles.

No off-road ban on dirt roads

The ban that sent off-roaders into a rage was supposed to be operational by Thursday December 16, 2021. Fortunately, the clarification of the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies arrived promptly, which delegates to the Regions the competence to enforce the ban.

Off-road vehicle in Piedmont law to drive on dirt roads

