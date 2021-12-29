from



Coronavirus updates on Wednesday 29 December

Today, December 29, the CTS addresses the possible reduction of the quarantine for the vaccinated with three doses that come into contact with a positive. The desired changes – as far as we know – are necessary in the light of a disruption of the system contact tracing, jumped into different territories. Pfizer, meanwhile, announces the arrival in the spring of a vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant. New record of infections and swabs in Italy: in the bulletin of Wednesday 29 December, 78,313 new cases are recorded compared to 1,034,677 tests analyzed. The deaths are 202, the positive rate at 7.6%.

8.26 – Bertolaso: In Lombardy, there is a peak of infections due to the many tests, but not like a year ago. Now the hospitals hold up

Let’s avoid being overwhelmed by numbers. The data must be analyzed on the basis of what we know today about the virus. Those living on the front lines, in hospitals, have a very different picture of the virus than they did a year ago. Guido Bertolaso

talk to the Corriere della Sera

of the new record of infections in Lombardy, 28,795, of which almost 5 thousand in Milan. Vaccines work, adds the regional consultant for the vaccination campaign. They make contagion and disease manageable among those who have completed the three doses. The key is here: to accelerate the vaccination campaign more and more. The system is holding up well.



8 am – Zaia: Change quarantine rules to avoid blocking the country

The governor of Veneto Luca Zaia calls for a change in the quarantine rules so as not to block the country. Between hospitalized, infected, close contacts and so on, we risk sending half of Italy to quarantine, he declares in an interview with Corriere della Sera

.



7.30 – WHO: Global risk linked to Omicron remains very high Reliable evidence shows Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, with the ability to double in two to three days, he says. the WHO in its weekly epidemiological bulletin. However, the World Health Organization points out, still more data is needed to confirm the lower severity in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.



7 am – THE POINT ON VACCINES IN ITALY:

109,646,086 administrations, third doses to 58.8% of the population







I am 109,646,086 doses of the vaccine anti-Covid administered in Italy, 96.2% of the total of those delivered so far (114,016,917). what can be read in the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.15 am. In particular, 18,253,942 additional / booster doses were administered to 58.88% of the potentially affected population, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. 47,996,475 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (88.87% of the population over 12). As for the administration to the audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 232,707 (6,36%).

