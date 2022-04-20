“Kommersant”: the Ministry of Internal Affairs created a manual for traffic police inspectors to identify drunk drivers

The Scientific Center for Road Safety (NTS BDD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Moscow Narcology Center have created a training manual for traffic police inspectors on identifying drunk drivers. On Wednesday, April 20, writes “Kommersant”.

The document was reviewed by the chief freelance narcologist of the Ministry of Health Evgeny Bryun. The authors of the guide recommend reinforcing traffic police squads on days when there is the largest proportion of “drunk” accidents, for example, January 1, May 2 and 9, February 23 and March 8.

To identify drunk drivers is proposed to start “by eye” – in the manner of driving. Among the characteristic features are called “wagging” within the lane, driving “at a very low speed”, driving without dipped beam, “slow reaction to traffic lights”, as well as a sharp change in driving style at the sight of a traffic police order.

The manual notes that drivers under the influence of alcohol become “overly careful and cautious.” Most often, they stop abruptly, and due to poor perception of the situation, either too close or too far from the stop line.

A retired police captain, a former traffic police officer, founder of the public project “Overheard at the traffic police” Valentin Ilyinov, in an interview with the publication, noted that most of the things described in the manual are known to traffic police officers. However, he doubted that most inspectors would read the 100-page document. In his opinion, shorter and more capacious training manuals are needed. Narcologist Alexander Kovtun noted that from a medical point of view, the manual was compiled correctly, but without practical training with employees, the document makes no sense.

Earlier it was reported that the traffic police will stop fining drivers for minor violations of the rules. According to the statement, the State Traffic Inspectorate will not hold drivers accountable for minor traffic violations, but will vigorously fight drunk driving.