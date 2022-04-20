Morelia.- The night of this Tuesday, April 19 The explosion of a transformer was reported inside the facilities of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in Morelia, Michoacánwhich caused a fire.

The fault that would have caused the fire was a short circuit on Guadalupe Victoria Avenue, Industrial neighborhood, near the Historic Center of the Michoacán capital.

The response of the authorities was immediate and was noted with the presence of paramedics, the State Fire Department and the municipality.

Elements of the Municipal Police of Morelia evicted homes located two blocks around the CFE substation to prevent poisoning, since transformer oils are highly toxic, Cbtelevisión reported.

Until the time of writing this note no deaths and injuries reported product of the flames, only power outages and blackouts in neighborhoods such as Infonavit La Colina, Tres Marías, Las Flores, Melchor Ocampo and others.

In videos that circulate on social networks you can see the intensity of the calls from great distances, in another it is seen just when a strong electric shock unleashes the screams of people who live in neighborhoods near the substation.

CFE substation explodes in Morelia, Michoacán

The most impressive clip was one captured just a few meters from the intense fire, in which CFE vehicles can be seen parked and the fire gradually increasing in intensity.