A year of "turning point". What remains? Olaf Scholz is taking part in a government survey. In the run-up, poison darts fly out of the Union.

Scholz declares himself in a government survey.

debate around weapons shipments: How unified is the traffic light?

This news ticker for government statement from Olaf Scholz on Thursday from 9 a.m. is continuously updated.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz will answer questions in the Bundestag on Thursday. In a government statement, the chancellor talks about the “turning point” that he stated a year ago. Three days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Scholz announced on February 27, 2022 in a special session of the Bundestag: “We are experiencing a turning point. That means the world after is no longer the same as the world before.”

A turning point and special assets: Scholz explains himself in a government survey

At the time, Scholz announced the special fund of 100 billion euros to make the Bundeswehr, which had been saved over the years, fit again for national and alliance defense. The government statement on Thursday, which will be followed by a 90-minute debate, is entitled: “One year of turning point – strengthening Germany’s security and alliances that continue to support Ukraine.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a government statement on Ukraine-Russia policy in the German Bundestag. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

There was a lot of applause for the Chancellor’s speech in the Bundestag at the time, including from the CDU/CSU on the opposition bench. The Union is now more critical. “A year of changing times has become a year of wasting time,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt of the dpa. The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter also accused the traffic light of having missed opportunities. “The right words from Scholz’s speech were not translated into a political program,” he said the Augsburg General.

The majority of the AfD and the left reject the chancellor’s course anyway. How does the opposition now view the federal government’s Ukraine policy? Critical questions, such as arms deliveries or the Bundeswehr, are inevitable.

Debate on arms deliveries: how united is the traffic light?

Inside the traffic light, meanwhile, there are also disagreements about the right Russia-Ukraine policy. There is the pro-arms supply camp around the FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes-Strack-Zimmermann or the Green Anton Hofreiter. And the more reserved fraction, which also thinks of a possible reaction by Russia in tank debates and is concerned with European and Western lockstep.

The war debates over the past 365 days have therefore also been shaped by different statements within the government. Scholz is said to have clashed with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in particular. How is the chancellor maneuvering through the ongoing crisis? Can Olaf Scholz steer Germany safely through this war? Now the chancellor has to explain his policy first. The government survey starts at 9 a.m., we will keep you up to date in this news ticker. (as)