After confirming that the employer Elon MuskTesla’s biggest investor, is going to build a plant in the state of New Lionin the midst of the controversy about which would be the headquarters in Mexico and even about whether it would be done outside the country, little by little details about this project have begun to emerge.

The deputy of Morena, Gerardo Fernandez Noronaassured that these negotiations lasted 14 months and were thanks to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who managed to maintain the initial decision of the South African billionaire.

“The negotiation for Tesla to come to Mexico was made by the Federal Government. They lasted 14 months. Notably Martha Delgado, Iker Jiménez and Margarita Alcántara, were the architects of that great agreement that the fellow president (AMLO) finally managed to save,” said the political.

Likewise, given the doubt of building in Nuevo León, due to the problems of water scarcity, Noroña pointed out that the Tesla plant will work with treated water and not with drinking water, as had been announced. samuel garciawhom he accused of being irresponsible for leaving its inhabitants without water.

“That the irresponsible governor of Nuevo León (Samuel García) did not care that there was no water in his state. It was thanks to the comrade president that it was possible for the company to operate in Nuevo León with treated water,” he said.

Tesla’s million-dollar investment

According to what was indicated by Martha DelgadoFederal Government official, present in the negotiations with Tesla, the electric car company will make an investment of around an investment of around 5 billion dollars.

Although it is only an estimate, which could increase during the works, he also commented that it will not be the only project of the transnational in Mexico, so more installations are expected in the country.