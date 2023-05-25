Home page politics

According to a traffic light bill, municipalities are to develop heating plans that are to be implemented step by step by 2045. To do this, tenants and owners have to disclose a lot of information.

Berlin/Bremen – Robert Habeck’s heating law has not yet been passed, the next law is already before the Bundestag. The draft law by Bündnis 90/Die Grünen and SPD provides for municipalities to collect the energy consumption of citizens over the last three years. In the traffic light coalition, meanwhile, there is still heated debate about Minister of Economics Habeck’s building energy law. Whether it can be adopted before the summer break is still open. The new draft should also be adopted in June.

New traffic light draft law: states and municipalities should develop heat plans

“Law for heat planning and for the decarbonization of heating networks” is the name of the bill that the picture newspaper present. The 89-page document is about “building-specific annual final energy consumption […] of the last three years in kilowatt hours per year”. The federal states and the municipalities should take over this. If the draft is passed, tenants and owners would have to provide a lot of information about their consumption.

This includes information about the type of heat generation system, “the energy source used” or “the year of commissioning”. Information such as the address is also required. Information on the use, year of construction of the building and protected building fabric (e.g. monument) is determined. The municipalities should then be responsible for an “analysis of the status quo, as the draft provides.

Heat plans of the traffic light coalition: achieve climate neutrality by 2045

The aim of the draft by Economics Minister Habeck and Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is for all buildings in Germany to be heated without oil and gas by 2045. By the end of 2026, large cities are to draw up “heating plans” on how this can be implemented with green energy. Counties and small towns have until the end of 2028 to do this, like them picture newspaper writes. The plans are to be introduced gradually by 2045, because then Germany wants to be completely climate-neutral. The heat plans are necessary because the heat transition can only be implemented on site, according to dpa, Habeck is said to have justified the project.

If the municipalities do not manage to submit a heating plan on time, high fines are due. Municipalities have to pay up to 100,000 euros in such a case, higher sums are possible. There is a fine of up to one million euros if oil and gas are used for heating after 2045. (vk)