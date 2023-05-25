Dhe death of rock legend Tina Turner has caused shock around the world. Stars from the film and music industry such as Mick Jagger, Diana Ross and Angela Bassett responded with expressions of condolence and tributes. “The queen, legend, icon,” wrote model and actress Naomi Campbell (53) on the Instagram page of the deceased. There will never be anyone like Turner again. The “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” was 83 years old

Turner died on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, a spokesman said in the evening. Her longtime manager, Roger Davies, praised the rock legend as “a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent”. It was a “privilege and an honor” to have been with her as a close friend and manager for more than 30 years.

British rock star Mick Jagger was deeply saddened by the death of his “wonderful girlfriend”. “She was inspirational, warm, funny and generous,” the 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman wrote on Instagram. “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” US pop star Mariah Carey (54) recognized the deceased as an “inspiration for women everywhere”. Terms like “legendary, iconic, diva and superstar” are overused in general, but they all apply to Turner.

Alicia Keys: “What a fighter”

“What a woman, what a life, what a fighter,” wrote Alicia Keys (42) on Instagram. Turner’s songs would have encouraged her and so many other artists. From the bottom of her heart she thanks her “beautiful big sister”.







US President Joe Biden (80) recalled in a tribute that Turner grew up in rural Tennessee and sang in the church choir as a child. The 12-time Grammy Award winner has overcome adversity in her life and shown remarkable personal strength.

Moderator Thomas Gottschalk also paid tribute to Turner. “She was a power woman … One of the first and one of the last!” Wrote the 73-year-old on Instagram. Turner was once a guest on Gottschalk’s ZDF show “Wetten, dass ..?”. Unforgotten is the performance when the world star danced a Viennese waltz in 1996 after a bet with the moderator.

Fans all over the world took part. Candles and flowers were placed in front of the singer’s house in Küsnacht near Zurich on Wednesday evening. The star plaque of the rock legend on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame” was also decorated with flowers. In August 1986 Turner was immortalized there with a plaque. Several singers sang the artist’s hits in the aisles of the New York subway, a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.







With her powerful voice, daring costumes and exuberant energy, Turner brought an audience of millions into ecstasy, especially in the 80s and 90s. After a farewell tour in 2009, she retired into private life at the age of 70. With her German partner Erwin Bach, who is 16 years her junior, she has lived on Lake Zurich in Switzerland since the 1990s. The two celebrated a lavish wedding party there in 2013. Turner later even took Swiss citizenship.

On her 80th birthday in November 2019, Turner addressed her fans with a short video. “I look great, I feel good,” she said, laughing at the camera at the time. You have some very serious illnesses behind you, which is now like a second chance in life









Turner battled colon cancer and kidney failure. Her husband donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017. In the autobiography “My Love Story” in 2019 she reported on many painful experiences in life. Bach has become her savior and the greatest love of her life. Turner had two biological sons who – aged 59 and 62 – predeceased her.

The singer rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s in a duo with then-husband Ike Turner. Hits like “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits” stormed the charts in many countries. As Turner revealed much later, the marriage was an ordeal for her. Ike beat and bullied her.

This dark side was also shown in the biopic Tina – What’s Love Got To Do With It? (1994), starring Angela Bassett in the Oscar-nominated lead role. Bassett, 64, on Wednesday paid tribute to the late singer Turner’s strength and courage “I have experienced pain and trauma in her life and had the courage to tell her story, walk her path and show others what a future full of love, compassion and freedom should be like. It was an honor to know Turner and her The actress told the Hollywood Reporter that she is in the film Laurence Fishburne played husband Ike Turner in the film, who the singer separated from in 1976.