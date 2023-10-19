Aline will be remembered in Madrid. There is no doubt based on the recorded precipitation data. The rains in Madrid have not stopped throughout the day, causing major delays and problems in transportation systems, such as the Metro and Cercanías. The daily traffic jams generated in the capital have increased at rush hour with rainfall that has not fallen since the beginning of September but that, without a doubt, will mark a milestone in the calendar.

The Madrid-Retiro meteorological station has broken its record for maximum precipitation in one day for the month of October. That is to say, it had never rained so much in the center of Madrid. By mid-afternoon, it reaches about 93 liters/m² and sprays the 87 mm of September 21, 1972.

But not everything has been complications in terms of mobility, the usual fall of trees after heavy rainfall, the residents of the central neighborhood of Salamanca have been able to contemplate what the capital does not frequent on a regular day: a ‘geyser’ in Madrid. Water has begun to gush out of the ground on the corner of Goya and Alcalá streets.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Madrid 112 has managed 271 files related to rain. For its part, Firefighters of the Community of Madrid have carried out nearly 50 interventions, mainly due to “rafts of water on public roads”, although none of them were serious. In addition, the city’s main parks remain closed this Thursday to avoid personal injury.

More rain on Friday



A total of 36 Spanish provinces will continue this Friday under a yellow, orange or red warning for rain, wind or coastal phenomena due to the passage through the Peninsula of the storm ‘Aline’, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, the storm will have Almería at risk in Andalusia, with an orange warning for waves and a yellow warning for wind; Cádiz, yellow warning for waves; Granada, yellow warning for wind and waves; and Jaén, yellow warning for rain and wind