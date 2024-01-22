Traffic | Helsinki traffic was slowed down by a rare phenomenon called “subcooled water”

A rare weather phenomenon called “subcooled water” slowed down public transport in Helsinki on Monday.

Monday weather conditions worsened in the afternoon in Helsinki, when supercooled water began to pile up on the tram lines.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) warned of tram traffic delays at half past three in the afternoon.

“We have not observed that there have been any major problems yet. There is a risk because when ice starts to accumulate on the contact wires, the trolleys do not get power”, the expert Thuja Ruoho Tells about HSL's communication.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuomo Bergman comforts the travelers with the fact that the subcooled water phase was already over at three o'clock.

“Subcooled water was detected, but now it is already on its way to the east. There will be water on the southern coast.”

Public transport this did not solve the problems, as many bus lines were on detours during the afternoon. Bus lines had been canceled or cars could not reach the end stop of the bus line.

To the north of Helsinki, the traffic situation was even more difficult. 15–20 centimeters of snow is expected.