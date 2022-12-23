When you first buy a home, it may simply be what you can afford at the time. As the years go on, you may begin to think about moving – but how do you increase the value of your property to ensure you can go on to a home that suits you and your family’s needs? Thankfully, there are many things that you can do to boost the value of your property, quickly and easily, from building an extension with the help of architects Surrey to improving the way your home looks from the outside. We’ll look at how you can increase the value of your home below.

Add an extension

Adding an extension to your home can increase the value of the property by around 15%, depending on the type of extension and the functionality you’re adding to your home. Although this process may take a little longer than the rest on the list, extending is one of the best ways to get the most out of your home now, and when you come to sell in the future. There are many different types of extensions that you can choose from, whether you’re looking for a single-storey extension, like a wrap-around, or a side return, or you’re hoping to extend on the ground and first floor.

Think about what you need in your home – would your family benefit from a larger kitchen with more storage, or would you benefit from your very own office space? There are many ways in which you can take advantage of an extension, to add an extra element to your home, and grow your space. Not only does this mean your family will have more space to work with, but it also means that you will be able to increase the overall value, so you can look for a home that’s more suited to you.

Increase curb appeal

If you’re hoping to improve your home quickly and easily, improving the way it looks on the outside is a simple place to start. The curb appeal of your home has a huge impact on the value, and the potential buyer when they come to view your property. If you have a front garden, ensure that you cut the grass, and create a neat, tidy space – you could even add flowers for additional colour. Think about your brick and paintwork, if it’s chipped, make sure you give it a new coat to enhance the look. You could even paint your front door, or pressure wash your driveway. These are all simple things, but they could make a difference when it comes to getting your home valued.

Focus on appliances

There are a few changes that you can make internally to help increase the value of your property. Focus on the type of appliances you have – this could be your oven, your heating system or even your lightbulbs. Renewing them for a more modern alternative, that can save money on bills and function to a high standard means that you can increase the price of your house, and your property is more likely to sell as buyers won’t have to pay to change these things themselves or pay increased bills that come with older appliances.

Clean and tidy

One of the simplest things you can do before having your house valued is to make sure it’s clean and tidy. It’s harder for both buyers and valuers to see what your property has to offer if it looks cluttered. Be sure to tidy your space, and create an airy, bright property – you should also think about giving it a deep clean. This may not seem like much, but it can make a huge difference when it comes to the price that you get for your home when you come to sell it.