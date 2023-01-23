Amsterdam (Reuters)

The new coach of the Netherlands national football team, Ronald Koeman, said that he will return to the traditional Dutch ways of playing, after his predecessor, Louis van Gaal, angered the fans of the game in the country, by changing the style of the team during his tenure in office.

Koeman, who was chosen by the Dutch Football Association to succeed Van Gaal at the end of last year, was officially presented to the media and fans today, Monday, and said in a press conference that he would play with a team of four defenders again, instead of three players in the center of defense and two wing backs as he did. Van Gaal over the past 18 months.

Koeman, who previously trained the Netherlands between 2018 and 2020, said before suddenly leaving for Barcelona: “In principle, we will return to the system we played with before. Sometimes I will change the way we play, but we will follow the basic principle of having four defenders.”

And the Dutch fans revolted after Van Gaal abandoned the traditional 4-3-3 method of play, to rely more on counter-attacks.

Van Gaal insisted this was the only way to win the World Cup, but Koeman said he felt at times while watching the finals in Qatar that the traditional Dutch style of play had some flexibility.

The Netherlands was eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals after losing to Argentina, who went on to win the title.

Koeman, who turns 60 in March, said he had already discussed the matter with some of the players.

“You have to ask them what they think about that,” he added.

Asked if he had spoken to Van Gaal, who was due to leave his post anyway after the World Cup, Koeman said: “No, I haven’t and I don’t find it interesting either. I have my own ideas and experience. I don’t think it’s necessary.” “.

Koeman said he would chase titles starting from the Nations League in June. The Netherlands will host the final stage of the tournament with the participation of four teams, with the presence of Croatia, Italy and Spain as well.

But his first match back will be a European Championship qualifier against France in Paris on March 24.