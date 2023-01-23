Matías Mier forgets Melissa Martínez: controversial celebration in Indonesia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Matías Mier and Melissa Martínez.
Screenshot @Garudasiar
Matias Mier and Melissa Martinez.
Mier, in his first goal of the year, recalled and ‘buried’ his loving past.
the uruguayan matias mier he began celebrating goals with Bhayangkara FC, in the exotic Indonesian league, his new ‘home’, after his departure from Santa Fe.
The former attacker from DIM and Junior converted via a penalty, putting his team ahead 34 minutes into the first half of the game against Persebaya FC, this weekend. However, Mier did not avoid the fall (2-1) that keeps his team in the lower zone of the table in the Indonesian League.
What was striking, in the midst of this result, was Mier’s celebration, since it was the same one he did during his time in Colombia to dedicate the goals to the presenter Melissa Martínez, with whom he ended his relationship last year.
Of course, although the dedication was basically the same, this time it had a seasoning that he recalled and ‘buried’ his love past.
(You can read: Matías Mier, with everything: he introduced his girlfriend to his parents, after Melissa Martínez).
From ‘M’ to ‘V’
Mier ‘changed his celebration’ and gave it his own name.
His first goal in Bhayangkara was dedicated to his Colombian girlfriend Valentina Rendón, who was introduced to her parents before the trip to Indonesia.
It should be remembered that some time ago the player dedicated his goals to the journalist Melissa Martínez, whom he married in 2019.
The “M” that walked through Colombian stadiums became a “V” in the exotic Asian league.
“Controversial celebration”, they comment on networks.
More sports news
SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred
