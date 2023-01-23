Monday, January 23, 2023
Matías Mier forgets Melissa Martínez: controversial celebration in Indonesia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Matías Mier celebration of new girlfriend

Matías Mier and Melissa Martínez.

Photo:

Screenshot @Garudasiar

Matias Mier and Melissa Martinez.

Mier, in his first goal of the year, recalled and ‘buried’ his loving past.

the uruguayan matias mier he began celebrating goals with Bhayangkara FC, in the exotic Indonesian league, his new ‘home’, after his departure from Santa Fe.

The former attacker from DIM and Junior converted via a penalty, putting his team ahead 34 minutes into the first half of the game against Persebaya FC, this weekend. However, Mier did not avoid the fall (2-1) that keeps his team in the lower zone of the table in the Indonesian League.

See also  Del Piero and the Juve revolution on Sportweek: that's why he's the right man

What was striking, in the midst of this result, was Mier’s celebration, since it was the same one he did during his time in Colombia to dedicate the goals to the presenter Melissa Martínez, with whom he ended his relationship last year.

Of course, although the dedication was basically the same, this time it had a seasoning that he recalled and ‘buried’ his love past.

(You can read: Matías Mier, with everything: he introduced his girlfriend to his parents, after Melissa Martínez).

From ‘M’ to ‘V’

The Uruguayan soccer player ended his marriage to Melissa Martínez at the beginning of 2022.

Photo:

Instagram: @mati.mier / valentina.rendon7

Mier ‘changed his celebration’ and gave it his own name.

His first goal in Bhayangkara was dedicated to his Colombian girlfriend Valentina Rendón, who was introduced to her parents before the trip to Indonesia.

It should be remembered that some time ago the player dedicated his goals to the journalist Melissa Martínez, whom he married in 2019.

See also  Melissa Martínez 'takes revenge' on Matías Mier after Shakira's song to Piqué

The “M” that walked through Colombian stadiums became a “V” in the exotic Asian league.

“Controversial celebration”, they comment on networks.

More sports news

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

