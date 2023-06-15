He Temporary Protection Status -TPS- It is a benefit that is being granted by the United States government. to people from some countries who, due to the situation in their place of origin, such as armed conflict or natural disasters, have not been able to return.

The cases of people who can benefit from TPS or who are eligible to be so will be evaluated so that Subsequently, the migrant has the possibility of getting a job in North America and later obtaining authorization to travel, when the situation in your country of origin has improved.

According to CNN, TPS eligibles will not be deported or detained by the Department of Homeland Security and when this status is obtained the terms that are granted are six, 12 or 18 months, periods of time to remain in the United Stateswhich can be extended if the country of origin “continues to meet the necessary conditions for its designation.”

Nevertheless, the person who obtains this benefit should take into account that this situation is temporary and it is not one of the requirements for obtaining legal and permanent residence in that country.

Migrants who can access TPS status are from countries such as El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal. The designation of these people to be able to obtain the benefit was back on track, after the income exceptions for these citizens were removed in the government of Donald Trump.

Some 319,000 migrants from these countries, who at the time had obtained the status, will be able to re-register to have this temporary benefit again.

What countries have TPS in the United States?

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service -USCIS-, there is a list of 16 countries that have Temporary Protected Status in the United States, due to conditions in those nations that make it unsafe for their citizens to return to those locations. These are:

– Afghanistan (appointed until November 20, 2023).

– Cameroon (appointed until December 7, 2023).

– The Savior (until March 9, 2025, according to the current update of June 2023).

– Ethiopia (until June 12, 2024).

– Haiti (June 30, 2024, as of the current November 2022 update, for beneficiaries who obtained TPS under the August 3, 2021 designation. Beneficiaries of the 2011 designation will continue under TPS pending preliminary court orders in the Ramos case and in the Saget case remain in force).

– Honduras (until July 5, 2025, based on the current update of June 2023)

– Myanmar (appointed until November 25, 2022).

-Nepal (until June 24, 2025, according to the current update of June 2023).



-Nicaragua (until July 5, 2025, according to the current update of June 2023).

– Somalia (extended until March 17, 2023).

– Sudan (June 30, 2024, based on the current update of November 2022).

– South Sudan (extended until November 3, 2023).

– Syria (extended until September 30, 2022).

– Ukraine (continues through October 19, 2023).

– Venezuela (extension valid until March 10, 2024).

– Yemeni (extended until March 3, 2023).

Who is eligible for TPS status?

To acquire TPS status, it is necessary for the person to have nationality from one of the countries on the aforementioned list.In addition, you must have resided in the United States during the last date of designation of that country, that is, if you are from Venezuela, it is required that you have remained in North America continuously since March 8, 2021, which extension goes until March 2024 .

There may also be possibility of not being eligible for TPS, In that case these are the characteristics:

– Individuals convicted of one felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the United States.

– If you are found inadmissible under the provisions of section 212(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

– If you are subject to any of the impediments to obtaining asylum.

– If you do not re-register for TPS, as required.

If you are from one of the countries on the list and wish to apply for TPS, you must:

– Apply for Form I-821 on the website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services: www.uscis.gov in the ‘Humanitarian Programs’ option.

– If you wish to request employment authorization on this same page, you must request form I-765, for which you must also have the following documents on hand:

– Evidence of identity and nationality.

– Evidence of date of entry to the US

– Evidence of continuous residence.

According to CNN, the costs to apply for TPS is around $545 for adults and $50 for minors.

2.8 million migrants expelled from the US

