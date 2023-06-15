AvtoVAZ President Sokolov: Lada Granta replacement will be called Lada Iskra

AvtoVAZ will remove Lada Granta from production in a year or two after the start of sales of Lada Iskra, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, reports RIA News with reference to the president of the company Maxim Sokolov. The brand name has already been approved by the automaker’s board.

According to the top manager, after 2026-2027, this family of cars will take the place of Granta in the product line.

The production of new items will begin in 2024, and the brand name has already been approved by the board of the automaker. “We were just talking about, perhaps, switching to Russian names … The new family of cars that will replace the Granta will be called Iskra,” quotes Sokolov “Prime”.

Earlier it was reported that in April 2023, AvtoVAZ sold almost 20 thousand Lada Granta, which was an absolute record since its release in 2011. On June 7, it was announced the start of sales of a new version of the Granta Drive Active in a liftback body, developed using sporty design elements.