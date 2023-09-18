TPI Fest Bologna 2023, the complete program of the three evenings (22-23-24 September)

TPI FEST 2023 – Friday September 22nd 2023 back to Bolognaat the “Nervi canopy“, in the square Lucio Dallain the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district, the TPI Fest.

The party of The Post Internationalscheduled until Sunday 24th Septemberwill see some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023: THE COMPLETE PROGRAMME

There prime time of the TPI Fest 2023, scheduled for Friday 22 September, begins at 6.30 pm with the press review. At 6.45pm, space for debate “A new salary? It’s the least“. Guests: Matteo Lepore, Elisabetta Piccolotti, Marco Furfaro, Michele Bulgarelli.

Followed, at 7.30 pm, by the director of TPI Giulio Gambino interviews the former prime minister and president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte.

At 8.30 pm, space for debate “Infrastructure and climate change” with Galeazzo Bignami, Roberto Tomasi And Antonio Misani.

At 9.15pm, however, the deputy director of TPI, Luca Teleseinterviews the former minister and secretary of the Democratic Party Pier Luigi Bersani.

About an hour later, Massimiliano Di Silvestre, Antonio Misiani And Vincenzo Colla discuss, moderated by Giulio Gambino And Stefano Mentanarespectively director and deputy director of TPIOf “To everything… hydrogen“.

The evening ends at 11.00 pm with the conversation with the American economist and sociologist Jeremy Rifkininterviewed by Giulio Gambino and by the deputy director of TPI Riccardo Bocca.

After the usual press review, the second evening of the TPI Fest 2023scheduled Saturday 23 Septemberbegins at 7.00 pm with an interview with the director of TPI, Giulio Gambinoto the former minister Francesco Boccia.

Following, Roberto Fico, Nicola Fratoianni, Massimiliano Smeriglio And Giorgio Brizio discuss, moderated by Giulio Gambino And Maurizio TarantinoOf “War and peace“.

At 8.45pm it’s time for the monologue Michele Santorowhile the evening is closed, at 10.15 pm, by the debate “Artificial intelligence: risks and opportunities“. They participate Elisabetta Trenta and theAdmiral Pietro Luciano Ricca. The vice director of Moderates the discussion TPI Stefano Mentana.

The TPI Fest 2023 ends Sunday 24 September. The evening begins with the monologue of Francesca Bubba by title “And you, woman, will give birth in pain“.

At 7.30 pm, Stefano Mentana and Maurizio Tarantino they moderate the “New Italians” debate with Insaf Dimassi, Hillary Sedu, Erasmo Palazzotto, Francesco Giubilei, Federico Guiglia And Simone Gambino.

At 8.15pm, however, Piero Ignazi, Marta Bonafoni, Gilda Sportiello, Roberto Bertoni And Gianluca Daluisomoderated by Giulio Gambinothey discuss “A new left“.

At 9.15pm, the director of TPI, Giulio Gambinointerviews the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

The TPI Fest, therefore, ends at 10.15pm with the debate “Women: what freedoms?” in which they participate Laura Boldrini, Francesca Bubba And Lara Tomasetta.

TPI FEST TIMES

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm. All meetings are open to discussion, free and without preconceptions. Through debates, analyzes and different points of view we want to offer keys to interpreting the present and a plural reflection on society, politics, the environment, culture and free information, without mincing words. To give you an idea, yours.