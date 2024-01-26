The updated version of the hybrid crossover arrives Toyota Yaris Crossthe B-SUV that was launched in 2021. New features include an engine Full Hybrid for improved performance, new safety systems T-Mate and other technological and aesthetic innovations.

Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid 130

The Toyota Yaris Cross with the 2024 update is available with the petrol hybrid engine 116 and 132 HP and in the named versions Hybrid 115 And Hybrid 130.

Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition front

The system 1.5 liter Full Hybrid has been enhanced with a new larger and more powerful electric motor-generator (MG1), increasing the total system power by 14% to 132 HP / 97 kW and the torque of the MG2 engine by 30% to 185 Nm. This translates into better acceleration, with faster times from 0 to 100 km/h and from 80 to 120 km/h. CO2 emissions have also fallen, with Toyota reporting a value of between 100 and 100%. between 103-122 g/km.

Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition Yaris Cross Premiere Edition rear 3/4 Yaris Cross Premiere Edition front Yaris Cross Premiere Edition rear Yaris Cross Premiere Edition side Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Yaris Cross GR Sport rear 3/4 Headlight, HEV tailgate badge Yaris Cross Premiere Edition dashboard Yaris Cross GR Sport steering wheel Infotainment display Instrument panel

The new Hybrid 130 powertrain will be introduced on several variants, including the model Premiere Edition And GR Sportswhile the rest of the range is also available with the consolidated hybrid system from 116 HP / 85 kWnow called Hybrid 115.

Updated instrumentation on the 2024 Yaris Cross

The Yaris Cross has received significant updates in terms of connectivity and on-board instruments. The digital cockpit it is now configurable and customizable to adapt to the driver's preferences, with a multimedia system more powerful and responsive with a wider range of functions. The displays reach dimensions of 7 or 12.3 inches for digital instrumentation e 9 or 10.5 inches for the multimedia touchscreen, depending on the version.

The renewed dashboard of the Yaris Cross Premiere Edition

The 12.3-inch digital cockpit has an ad High Definition with several visual customization options such as Smart, Casual, Sporty and Tough.

Connectivity is simplified thanks to the multimedia system Toyota Smart Connectwhich includes cloud-based navigation and an on-board voice assistant “Hey Toyota” that responds to natural voice commands. You can easily integrate smartphones via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

10.5-inch infotainment display

The 2024 Yaris Cross is also available with the Smart Digital Keywhich allows access to the vehicle via smartphone and provides additional features such as lock/unlock remotely and activation of the air conditioning remotely via theMyT app.

New ADAS on the Yaris Cross

The Yaris Cross is also equipped with new ADAS systemscontained in the package Toyota T-Mate. The new multimedia system and the data communication module (DCM) allow software updates over the air for Toyota Safety Sense and multimedia functions.

Furthermore, thanks to a new system cameras and radar, crash recognition is more precise, including recognition of potential frontal impacts and objects in the path, such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles. Furthermore, systems such as acceleration suppression andProactive Driving Assistance (PDA) to improve low-speed driving.

New 12.3-inch instrument cluster

The new Emergency Stop System (EDSS) it can gradually stop the car if the driver does not respond to beeps, activating the emergency lights and unlocking the doors.

Toyota T-Mate also includes theSafe Exit Assistance (SEA)The Rear Seat Passenger Presence Detection (RSRS) and also brings improvements to the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and to theLane Change Alert (LDA). Systems for safer overtaking, lane keeping aids and improvements to road sign recognition have been added.

Yaris Cross Active, Trend, Lounge, GR Sport and Premiere trim levels

The range of the New Yaris Cross has been expanded with the introduction of the Premiere Editionnow made up of versions Active, Trend, Lounge, GR Sport and Premiere. The version Active has been enhanced with the package T-Matewhich includes the Toyota Safety Sense updated, 9″ Toyota Touch3 with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7″ multi-information display, 6-speaker audio system, doors USB-Crevisited fabric interiors and a trunk with a unique double floor.

The cockpit with GR Sport sporty details

There Trends adds the new 10.5″ Toyota Smart Connect, while the Lounge And GR Sportswith the new 1.5 Hybrid 130 engine, have the 10.5″ Toyota Smart Connect and the 12.3′ Digital Cockpit'. The Tech Packs adds intelligent parking sensors.

Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition

On the occasion of the launch, the new Yaris Cross can be purchased in the special trim level Premiere Editionavailable in a new paint finish Urban Khaki two-tone. This model includes exclusive alloy wheels from 18 inch dark gray five spoke.

Yaris Cross Premiere Edition rear 3/4

Inside, the upholstery stitching and moldings match the body color, while the seat upholstery has been revamped with a new motif. The coloring Juniper Blue has been introduced on a selection of trim levels in the range. The Premiere Edition is also equipped with the new Hybrid 130 engine.

Price, how much does the Yaris Cross cost

The price list of the New Yaris Cross starts from 28,650 euros for the version Active FWD 1.5 Hybrid 115. The motorization 1.5 Hybrid 130 It is available in flagship versions, such as the Lounge FWDstarting from 33,400 euros. AWD-i traction is available on some versions (Trend, Lounge and Premiere) with an additional cost of 2,500 euros. The promotion for the Yaris Cross MY24 provides savings of up to 6,000 euros in the case of a State Ecoincentive and up to 4,250 euros in the case of a trade-in.

Photo Toyota Yaris Cross 2024

Toyota Yaris Cross 4×4 test video

Video test Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid all-wheel drive SUV

