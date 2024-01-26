













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 4 come out, how and where to watch it









According to the information available, Solo Leveling will have 12 episodes and animates the first part of the original manwha created by Chu-Gong.

Solo Leveling, what you should know from chapter 4

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 4 released

Through their official networks, the creators of Solo Leveling They revealed that chapter 4 will premiere on January 27, 2024.

With this it can be confirmed that the weekly releases of the new chapters continue, however, it seems that it will pass us by like water since there will only be 12 and we only have 8 left, including the one that will be released this Saturday.

Chapter 4 of Solo Leveling is called I've Gotta Get Stronger and tells us how Sung enters a dungeon that is hidden inside a subway station and levels up while defeating the different enemies that block his way.

As Sung continues forward, a staircase appears in front of him that takes him underground. He finds an old platform and there he must face a huge snake which is bigger than he imagined.

Solo Leveling, chapter 4: what time does it premiere

Do not lose sight of the fact that new chapters are released, depending on the region, however, one detail that you should not lose sight of is that there is a time difference with Japan time. Here we leave you the schedules so you don't miss the new thing in this series on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling: where you can see chapter 4

Those in Japan will be able to watch this anime series on the Tokyo MX television network and then on Prime Video half an hour later. In case you are in Latin America, we tell you that you can see Solo Leveling through Crunchyroll which is the one that has the license for our region.

What is Solo Leveling about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Sung managed to overcome death and we see how he now has the ability to raise his statistics, as long as he does everything asked of him by a higher force that gives him orders through windows of what appears to be a video game. Could it be that our hero will be the only hunter with the ability to level up after beating each raid?

