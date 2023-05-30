Toyota introduces a number of new features Yaris Hybrid 2024, which, however, do not concern the external style. The update focuses on the fittings (in the price list there is also the Premiere Edition), on the versions and on the hybrid enginewhich is now offered in two power levels, from 115 and 130 HP. Among the novelties we also find a digital cockpit customizable, a more powerful multimedia system and intuitive, easy and immediate connectivity and, for the first time, a digital key to unlock and start the car.

New Yaris 2024 hybrid

On the new Yaris 2024 the powertrain 1.5 liters Full Hybrid-Electric from Toyota it is available in two power levels. The car can be purchased in the 115 HP version and in the new 130 HP version. The latter benefits from a renewed system with a larger and more powerful electric motor-generator and changes to the software and components of the Power Control Unit (PCU)which lead to an increase in total power of 12%, from 116hp / 85kW to 130hp / 96kW.

New Toyota HEV badge

The changes also result in a significant increase in torque, with the maximum value increasing by 30% over the entire engine operating range, from 141Nm to 185Nm.

The 130hp Yaris is now more responsive and snappy from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, that is, half a second less than the other version. CO2 emissions have also improved, with a range between 96 and 116 g/km.

ADAS on the 2024 Toyota Yaris

Toyota also improves the Yaris in terms of ADAS equipmentgrouped in Toyota T-Mate, with additional and improved functions, including driver assistance systems Toyota Safety Sense latest generation, always up to date thanks to software updates over the air. Using a new camera and of a new radar capable of detecting even more distant objects, both in depth and in width, allows a significant increase in the system’s ability to detect potential accidents.

The 2024 Toyota Yaris uses a new radar for ADAS

For example, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) is able to recognize a potential frontal impact and a wider range of objects and vehicles in the car’s path, including pedestrians, cyclists and now motorcyclists. L’Intersection Collision Avoidance Support it likewise has a wider operational scope, identifying approaching traffic in two lanes e cyclists crossing and vehicles crossing an intersection laterally. L’Acceleration Suppression is new in the Toyota Safety Sense package. The system intervenes to mitigate sudden accelerations in the event of a risk of collision with a vehicle in front.

The Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) helps to avoid the risk of an accident when driving at low speeds. The deceleration assist, instead, it allows smooth deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator to slow down, when approaching a slower vehicle ahead or cornering. The Steering Assist identifies the curves ahead of the car and adjusts the level of power assistance. The new Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) is able to support the driver in case of sickness when the Lane Trace Assist (LTA) is active.

Toyota T-Mate provides protection even when the car is stationary, with the Safe Exit Assist (SEA) optional, a visual and audible warning system which helps to prevent the doors from being opened if vehicles or cyclists approach from the rear of the car. And the Rear Seat Reminder System (RSRS) will warn the driver via visual and acoustic notifications if he has left a child or a pet in the back seat. In addition to these extra features, the new Yaris benefits from updates to the already known features found in the Toyota Safety Sense package.

L’Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has been revised and the new function has been added to make overtaking safer Overtake Prevention Supportwhich prevents unintentional overtaking on the wrong side of a vehicle (e.g. overtaking on the right) and the Preliminary Deceleration/Turn Signal Linked Control, which helps the driver to safely rejoin the lane of traffic at an appropriate speed and distance from other vehicles. The Lane Departure Alert (LDA) now recognizes when the driver has left the lane, while trying to avoid an obstacle (a pedestrian or other road users) and temporarily cancels the Lane Departure Warning.

Toyota Yaris 2024 Premiere Edition side view

The lane centering function of the Lane Trace Assist (LTA) it has been refined so that the car behaves more naturally. The Road Sign Assist has been improved: now a simple touch is enough to adjust the cruise control according to the detected speed limits.

Digital instrumentation of the new Yaris

The instrumentation of the new Yaris is fully digital. The equipment includes both a digital cockpit totally customizable both a multimedia system faster and more powerful with new features.

The cockpit of the Yaris 2024 GR Sport

Depending on the equipment, the instrument panel can be 7 or 12.3 inchwhile the multimedia system screen is from 9 or 10.5 inches.

Infotainment Toyota Yaris 2024

The 12.3-inch digital cockpit that manages the Toyota Yaris infotainment features high-definition dials, information and graphics High Definition. The look can be customized to suit the driver’s mood and the type of journey with four options: Smart, Casual, Sporty and Tough. The 12.3-inch digital cockpit is standard on top-of-the-range trim levels, including Premiere Edition And GR Sports.

Top-of-the-line 12.3-inch instrument cluster

The new multimedia system Toyota Smart Connect of Yaris for infotainment has a more intuitive and responsive interface and includes a navigation system as standard cloud based. This system ensures that travel planning is based on up-to-date information real time in relation to routes, traffic and any delays.

The system further improves the effectiveness of voice commands thanks to the assistant “Hey Toyota”, able to respond to requests in a conversational form. Finally the new infotainment system supports in mode wireless is Apple CarPlay That Android Auto.

10.5″ multimedia infotainment display

And, as with the Toyota Safety Sense systems, updates and new multimedia system functions can be installed over the air without having to visit a service center.

New Yaris 2024 digital ignition key

For the first time in a Toyota, the Yaris is equipped with a smart digital key linked toMyT app. The digital ignition key can be shared by up to five users. With your smartphone you can lock, unlock or start your vehicle without having to take your phone out of your bag or pocket.

The smart digital key is standard on the GR Sport and Premiere Edition

The digital Key on the MyT app, standard on Premiere Edition and optional on GR Sports, is compatible with Apple and Android devices. It is included with the purchase of the car 1 year subscription at the service.

New Toyota Yaris Premiere Edition

At launch, the new Yaris range is offered in a special version Premiere Editionin the new paint job two-tone Neptune Blue with contrasting black roof and pillars. The blue is found in the contrasting stitching of the seat covers and in the inserts on the door and instrument panels.

Toyota Yaris 2024 Premiere Edition 3/4

Complete the look i 17-inch alloy wheels blacks worked with a new design. The Premiere Edition is also available in two-tone paintwork Platinum Pearl White or Silver Metallic.

The prices of the new Yaris

The prices of the new Toyota Yaris 2024 have not yet been disclosed, but they probably start from 25,000 euros and touch i 30,000 euros for the GR Sport Hybrid 130. The arrival at the Toyota dealerships Italian companies is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Photo Toyota Yaris 2024

