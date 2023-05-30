The end of the europa league is just around the corner and the AS Roma You have a chance to make history. The Italian team will face Sevilla in a duel that promises to be exciting and full of goals. To achieve the feat of lifting the trophy, Roma will have to count on the performance of some of its most outstanding players. These are the five footballers who can be key to the success of the Roman team:
He is the most unbalancing player on the team. His technical quality, his dribbling and his shot make him capable of creating danger from any position. His mobility and his ability to team up with his teammates make him unpredictable to opposing defenders. Despite having been injured and not having participated for so long, Dybala can make a difference.
He is the team’s goalscorer. His speed, his power and his eye for goal make him a very difficult forward to score for rival defenses. His understanding with Pellegrini and Dybala is key to generating scoring chances. In addition, he is on the list of the top assisters in the Europa League.
He is the captain and the brain of the team. His vision of the game, his ability to distribute the ball and his arrival in the rival area make him a very complete and dangerous midfielder. In addition, he is Roma’s top assistant in the competition.
He is the leader of the defense. His physical strength, his anticipation and his positioning make him a very confident defender who is hard to beat. In addition, he has good ball handling and a good start from behind, which allows him to initiate the team’s offensive plays.
He is the perfect complement for Ibañez in the center of defense. His speed, his aggressiveness and his passing game make him a very complete and reliable defender. Also, he has a good header and can make the difference in the Europa League.
#Roma #players #key #Europa #League #final
Leave a Reply