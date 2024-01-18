Dhe best-selling SUV in the world is – surprise – with more than nine million units the RAV 4 from Toyota, a direct competitor to the VW Tiguan, which is currently ahead in Europe. Of course, a certain time advantage helped him achieve the impressive sales figures, because the first RAV 4 – the abbreviation stands for Recreational Active Vehicle – was introduced 30 years ago. It differed from the off-road vehicles of the time in that it had permanent all-wheel drive instead of switchable, independent suspension and a self-supporting body instead of a ladder frame.

In 2024, nothing was left of the tiny debut, barely more than 3.70 meters long, except the name and concept. The RAV 4, now in its fifth generation, measures almost one meter more and offers plenty of space. Even people with height can sit comfortably in the back seat. The trunk is standard for its class, and the loading area is flat with the rear seat folded down. Last year the model was slightly revised.