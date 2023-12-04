The Toyota Proace Max it’s the new one van large size from the Japanese brand, also available with electric motor from 272 HP and battery from 110 kWhwhich ensures autonomy of over 400km. On the outside it features an attractive design with details such as LED headlightswhile the passenger compartment is modern thanks to digital instruments, touchscreen displays and practical storage compartments.

New Toyota Proace Max, dimensions, load capacity

The new Toyota Proace Max is available in six dimensions different in van configuration, with two wheelbase options, three lengths (5,413 mm, 5,998 mm, 6,363 mm) and three heights (2,254 mm, 2,524 mm, 2,764 mm), providing a load volume from 10 m³ to 17 m³, suitable for containing five euro pallets.

The load capacity of the Toyota van is up to 17 m³

In addition to the van versions, the Proace Max offers adaptable variants for specialized tasks, such as one-way or three-way tipping bodies, Crew Cab configurations with four additional seats for a total of seven seats. Vehicle weight varies from 3,300 kg to 3,500 kg for diesel versions and from 3,500 kg to 4,250 kg for battery electric options.

The battery electric version of the Toyota van can count on a payload capacity of 1,500 kg and a towing capacity of 2,400 kgdepending on the size of the vehicle, while the diesel variants can achieve a payload of 1,425 kg and a towing capacity of 3,000 kgdepending on the combination of length and height.

Loading and unloading is simplified thanks to the full-height doors and square opening, with doors that open to 270 degrees, with easy access to the cabin. Furthermore, a sliding side door of 1.25 m facilitates the loading of a euro pallet.

Toyota van with diesel or electric engine

The new Toyota Proace Max is available with a proven engine diesel or in full version electricboth with front-wheel drive. In the EV configuration the engine has a power of 270 hp (200 kW) and a couple of 410 Nm and is powered by a 110 kWh lithium battery, which guarantees 420 km of autonomy.

Fast charging puts 80% of the high-capacity battery back in 55 minutes thanks to a system from 150 kW. Alternatively, there is an on-board charger 11 kW AC for convenient charging via business or home systems. When driving, three driving modes are available (Eco, Normal and Power) which allow you to adjust acceleration and maximum speed to find the right balance between performance and autonomy.

Electric Toyota Proace Max charging

The version diesel instead it is approved Euro 6E and is available with a 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine, available in different power variants, with power outputs from 120 HP (88 kW) to 180 HP (132 kW) and CO2 emissions equal to 198 g/km (WTLP standard). The diesel engine is paired with a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The ADAS on the Proace Max

Regardless of the engine, the new Toyota van can count on top-notch technological and ADAS equipment, thanks to the Toyota Safety Sense. Among the security systems there is above all the Cross Wind Assist to stabilize the vehicle in conditions suckersreducing the risk of lane departure and potential accidents.

In the event of a collision, the Proace Max records event data, providing vehicle information before, during and after the accident for maximum clarity. The Traffic Jam Assist instead it helps in traffic. Parking is also simplified thanks to 16 sensors around the vehicle, ensuring safe maneuvering in tight spaces.

Toyota Proace Max front

The multimedia platform Toyota Smart Connect, present in high-end models, provides one 10 inch touch screennavigation with cloud services, smartphone integration via Android Auto And Apple CarPlayand an app for remote control of car functions and useful data through the app MyToyota.

Photo Toyota Proace Max

